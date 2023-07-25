Kirk, Spock, Borg, Enterprise & More In Action in IDW's Upcoming Comics

StarTrek.com has a double dose of IDW Publishing news and First Looks to share. IDW will release four new Trek comics on Wednesay, and we've got the details. And we're pleased to reveal IDW's Trek titles for February 2016 and to give you sneak peeks at their covers.Up first are the books due out on Wednesday. There's Star Trek #51—Five-Year Mission, written by Mike Johnson, with art and cover by Tony Shasteen. In the second installment of this two-parter, the Mirror Universe epic continues as the evil counterparts of the Enterprise crew gain the upper hand. Captain Kirk finds himself allied with the mysterious man known only as Singh, while Spock comes face to face with his deceased mother... now alive and well in the Mirror Universe. Star Trek #51 runs 32 pages and costs $3.99.