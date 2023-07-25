John Cho And Wife Beam Up A Baby Girl

Congratulations to John Cho and his wife, Kerri Higuchi, who just welcomed a baby girl into the world. The child is the couple’s second; they also have a four-year-old son. Cho’s representative confirmed the birth yesterday for outlets including People and E!, but provided no additional details.

Cho can currently be seen on the television show Go On and in the hit film Identity Thief. And, of course, he’ll reprise his role as Sulu in Star Trek Into Darkness, due in theaters on May 17.