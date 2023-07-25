John Billingsley Remembers "Dear Doctor"

How frightening is it to you that this episode aired 11 years ago?Billingsley: Oh my God. You know what? After you reach a certain age, it’s all terrifying. I bumped into a guy at an audition yesterday. He’s a guy I acted with on stage 30 years in Seattle. I hadn’t seen him in a million years. “How are you?” “Well, I’ve got two kids. One is 25, one is 27, getting his Masters…” Oh my God. Oh my God. So, it’s a surprise to think “Dear Doctor” is 11 years ago. At least it’s not 30 years ago.Yet. It’s not 30 years yet. Speaking of time, though, how do you look back on your Enterprise experience? Was it a good four years?Billingsley: It was a blast, aside from the obvious benefit of making series money for the first time. For me and my wife, Bonnie, it cemented our future. We’re able to not work if we so choose, or if the industry so chooses for us. (Laughs). But it was also a lovely group of folks. It was by and large a fun show to do. You always have ups and downs. There are episodes I was fonder of than others, and I’m sure all the fans would agree there were periods of time when I thought the show was perhaps not really running on all cylinders, but you certainly make allowances for the fact that it was the umpteenth iteration of Star Trek and you can only go to the well so often. If I’m sorry about anything, and this is in no way to slight Rick (Berman) or Brannon (Braga), but I think when they brought Manny (Coto) on board he brought an interesting perspective and a fresh take and had such an obvious love for The Original Series. He was able to bring a bit of spark to our final season. It’s a shame, as is often the case, that by then the ship had sailed and it was too late to save the show. Having sad that, there are other factors as well. UPN was a failing network, and we wouldn’t have survived for four years if it hadn’t been for the fact that the powers that be knew that UPN was going to go under, so why worry about trying to bring fresh programming in? Also, and I heard this from a number of fans, the local (UPN) affiliates would not always show Enterprise. We went to a convention – one of the first I went to – in San Antonio, and nobody showed up. We found out later that the UPN affiliate in San Antonio usually preempted Enterprise for high school football games. So there were a lot of problems that had nothing to do with our execution.You’ve always been pretty busy as an actor. You were back on True Blood last year and you’ve completed the indie films Trade of Innocents and Red Line. How’s business these days?