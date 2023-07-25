John Billingsley Diagnoses "Dear Doctor"

Oddly enough, however, it was also quite problematic for all involved. The initial idea for the episode's denouement was for Phlox to disobey Archer's orders, but UPN brass objected, and the ending was changed so that Phlox not only followed orders, but came to agree with the captain, stating, "I came very close to misjudging Jonathan Archer, but this incident has helped me gain a new respect for him."

Some facts and observations about "Dear Doctor":