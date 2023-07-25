Iconic Trek Motivation

Predominantly associated with Worf, this battle cry and several analogous proclamations indicated a Klingon warrior's readiness to defeat their opponent at all costs. Kurn, Kor, Kang, Gowron and Jadzia Dax ranked as other prominent figures who utilized similar versions of the call for combat.

"The line must be drawn here... this far, no further!"

In a rare outburst, Captain Picard spat this steadfast vow which expressed the pain and frustration inflicted upon him by the Borg. Nevertheless, the brief lapse seemed to shake off his rage and convinced him to initiate the U.S.S. Enterprise-E's auto-destruct sequence in Star Trek: First Contact. Quark relayed a humorous version of the line as he reacted to Ferenginar's reforms in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's "The Dogs of War."

"We are the Borg. You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile."