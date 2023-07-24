How Star Trek Embraces Those Who Society Shuns

Ahead of the curve as it so often has been, "The Serene Squall” was not the first time Star Trek had explored non-binary identity. Before this, Star Trek: Discovery had introduced the franchise’s first non-binary main character, Adira. The representation is handled a little differently here; perhaps because they were destined to be a main character. Introduced in the third episode of Season 3, ”People of Earth,” the rest of the characters constantly refer to Adira with she/her pronouns. I admit this approach confused me when it aired as I knew that the actor portraying the character, Blu del Barrio, is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. I started to think that perhaps the show runners had simply cast them as a cis woman; this was not the case. A few episodes later, in “Scavengers,” Star Trek did what it does best and explored a contemporary social issue – it acknowledges misgendering Adira, and demonstrates how hard it can be to come out. While I celebrate "The Serene Squall” for not needing a moment like this, "Scavengers” handling of it brilliantly encapsulates that sense of hope Star Trek aims to deliver. The concept of misgendering someone, or being corrected about which pronouns to use, is a source of heated debate among certain groups online. For trans and non-binary people, this “debate” causes a great deal of harm and continues to other and alienate us. Yet in Star Trek that isn't what happened. Adira corrects Stamets on his use of pronouns, and there is no argument and no debate. Stamets just goes on to use they/them pronouns for Adira after that. To paraphrase a meme, “this is the future we want.” A world where simply correcting a pronoun isn't met with hostility or embarrassment. Everyone simply adjusts and moves on and gets on fine. What also helps "Scavengers” to stand out is the moment that Adira comes out to Stamets. They are clearly nervous and have to build up to saying something. We, as an audience, know that Stamets would never have argued back, criticized, or questioned them about it. Yet despite the trust that has built up between them, Adira is still shy to share it. I personally love that the episode does this. No matter your comfort level with a person, no matter how friendly the environment around you is, coming out is always going to feel like a huge deal. When I first came out to my wife, the person I love the most in the world, intellectually, I knew that she would be fine with it. Emotionally, I was terrified. That Star Trek chose to treat it as such an important moment to Adira shows that the writers and creators understand and care. It allows us to feel seen and understood, and again, represented in a way we've rarely (if ever) been represented before on TV.