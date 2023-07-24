How Star Trek Changed My Life: Valerie Gill

Gill loved what she saw on her TV. Like many African American children who glimpsed the original series, her eyes and mind could barely contain their excitement over the fact that a woman of color – Lt. Uhura (portrayed by Nichelle Nichols) – played a major role on the show and on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“Seeing Nichelle Nichols on Star Trek as a child let me know that there was a place for me where there was no discrimination, and that all races could work together for a better future,” shares Gill.

Several years later, while working for Bell Labs as part of a summer program to introduce “non-whites and females” to the field of engineering, Gill experienced her “eureka” moment. “I wanted to know about the different types of engineering, so I looked them up in the library at work,” Gill recalls. “I remember clearly saying to myself, ‘What do I like?’ And I thought of Star Trek immediately and chose astronautical engineering. Since few colleges had that degree and scholarships were a must, I ended up at the University of Colorado in Boulder, getting my bachelors of science in aerospace engineering.”

Gill, degree in hand, joined the Air Force intent on becoming a navigator. However, a master’s degree was required to become a mission specialist, putting a crimp in her plans to become an astronaut. She ultimately worked for the Department of Defense until her honorable discharge as a captain of the U.S. Air Force. These days, Gill is a substitute math and science teacher in Aurora, Colorado.