    Series

    Published Apr 18, 2025

    Hikaru Sulu's Top Moments

    For George Takei's birthday, let's look back at his barrier-breaking role!

    By Christine Dinh
    Graphic spotlighting an image of George Takei's Hikaru Sulu stylized with a blue outlined, and layered on top of each other

    StarTrek.com

    One of the first significant casting and depiction on Star Trek was that of Hikaru Sulu, the Starfleet officer serving aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise, as portrayed by Japanese-American actor George Takei. His presence on the Bridge, alongside the likes of Captain Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, and Uhura, "."

    In honor of Takei's birthday, we're shining a light on the captivating swordsman, helmsman, and eventual commanding officer!

    The Swashbuckling Musketeer

    A shirtless Sulu brandishes a fencing sword

    "The Naked Time"

    StarTrek.com

    In "," as the Enterprise descends into mayhem following a contagion ravishing the crew and affecting their inhibitions, Sulu shows off the virtues of fencing as well as his skills as a swordsman as he stalks around the ship shirtless.

    Mirror Sulu

    Mirror Sulu takes Mirror Uhura's face into his hand as he leans against her console

    "Mirror, Mirror"

    StarTrek.com

    While this isn't our Prime Sulu, we get to set George Takei show his range in "Mirror, Mirror," when we see the Mirror Universe's Sulu, who chews up the scenes as the leering, cutthroat, evil version of himself.

    Officer "Don't Call Me Tiny" Sulu

    Sulu holds a guard in place as Kirk rescues McCoy from his holding cell in The Search for Spock

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

    StarTrek.com

    When you serve alongside the likes of Kirk, you often find yourself in some sort of scrap. In , Kirk and Sulu attempt to spring McCoy from a Starfleet holding cell. While Kirk grabs the doctor, Sulu dispatches two guards, while letting them know name-calling is not appropriate here.

    Captain Sulu, the U.S.S. Excelsior, and Loyalty to the Crew vs. Loyalty to Starfleet

    Captain Sulu commanding the U.S.S. Excelsior in The Undiscovered Country

    Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country

    StarTrek.com

    In , while commanding the U.S.S. Excelsior, Captain Sulu proves himself to be loyal to both his new crew and old. Violating Starfleet orders, Sulu mounted a rescue of Kirk and McCoy.

    Despite this, the Excelsior was vital at the Khitomer Conference, the peace negotiations between the Federation and the Klingon Empire, where the Excelsior along with the Enterprise-A battled General Chang's prototype Bird-of-Prey, prevented an assassination attempt on the Federation President and exposed the Khitomer conspiracy.

    In 's "," Tuvok ends up taking Captain Janeway back to his experience aboard the Excelsior 80 years prior, where he was serving as a junior officer under Sulu's command, revisiting the moment Sulu ordered his crew to violate orders, which Tuvok opposes. With only two months of active duty, Sulu explains to the young Tuvok why he violated Starfleet officers, stressing the strong bond and sense of family that comes from serving with your crewmates long enough. After all, there's more that happens on a ship than just "carrying out orders and observing regulations."

    HONORABLE MENTION: Captain Sulu and the Horsey

    Boimler talks to Sulu as they stand next to a horse.

    "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus"

    StarTrek.com

    In ' "," after learning his double, William Boimler, died suddenly, Ensign Brad Boimler spirals and embarks on a spiritual quest that brings him face to face the "even better" Captain Sulu in a hallucinatory dream.

    On the randomness of death, Sulu offered the sagely perspective to his fellow Starfleet officer, "I've lost many friends. Some heroically, some tragically. The randomness of death is merely a reflection of the unexpected joys we find in life."

    This article was originally published on April 20, 2023.

    Christine Dinh (she/her) is the managing editor for StarTrek.com. She’s traded the Multiverse for helming this Federation Starship.

