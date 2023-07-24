Hikaru Sulu's Top Moments

In , while commanding the U.S.S. Excelsior, Captain Sulu proves himself to be loyal to both his new crew and old. Violating Starfleet orders, Sulu mounted a rescue of Kirk and McCoy.

Despite this, the Excelsior was vital at the Khitomer Conference, the peace negotiations between the Federation and the Klingon Empire, where the Excelsior along with the Enterprise-A battled General Chang's prototype Bird-of-Prey, prevented an assassination attempt on the Federation President and exposed the Khitomer conspiracy.

In 's " ," Tuvok ends up taking Captain Janeway back to his experience aboard the Excelsior 80 years prior, where he was serving as a junior officer under Sulu's command, revisiting the moment Sulu ordered his crew to violate orders, which Tuvok opposes. With only two months of active duty, Sulu explains to the young Tuvok why he violated Starfleet officers, stressing the strong bond and sense of family that comes from serving with your crewmates long enough. After all, there's more that happens on a ship than just "carrying out orders and observing regulations."

HONORABLE MENTION: Captain Sulu and the Horsey