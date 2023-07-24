Gene Roddenberry Planted the Seeds for Asian Representation and Acceptance

What binds Star Trek fans together is Star Trek's idealistic portrayal of an ideal human civilization: exploring new worlds on a spaceship for the sake of curiosity and adventure, living in a world without poverty or money, and living in a society where those from different cultures would be a reason for closeness rather than distance. There's a sense of inclusion, fairness, and wonder. When I meet fellow fans, I feel like we get each other and that my Asian ethnicity is seen as either a neutral or a positive.

I was born in Canada in 1970 and watched US TV channels. In 1994, I emigrated into the US, and became a dual citizen. I believe the impact of Star Trek on racism in both cultures to be comparable. As a Chinese-Canadian child, I was treated as the "other." In my heart, I wished to become white some day. I yearned to be accepted by the other kids. When I was growing up, the stereotypical Asian TV character was an evil male Karate fighter; sometimes it was a white man made up to look like an Asian man. He hurled strings of foreign verbiage at a white opponent before kicking butt. The other typical Asian character was a caricature of a somber, wise old man, with a long, white Fu Manchu. He used Kung Fu magic to kick butt.

Then, there were the commercials with a young Asian couple who admired their clean laundry. "Ancient Chinese secret," they said knowingly to each other, before looking at the camera. (Alas, there were no karate chops or shrieks involved in doing laundry.) In contrast, seeing Sulu on TV planted a seed in my brain that things didn't have to be this way. One day, I could be seen as part of the team -- a fellow citizen that belonged, not an alien to be feared or bullied (or work in a laundromat).

Sulu was of course no Asian stereotype. He was an everyday person with eccentricities, friends, and interests that went far beyond his Asian heritage. From the viewpoint of a second generation Asian American, I connect with his cultural mix. There are traditions and behaviors that I carry over from my Asian ancestral home while adopting many aspects of Western culture.