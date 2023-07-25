Help Determine The "Most-Boss" of Star Trek Bosses

Let's put aside for a moment the fact that Avery Brooks previously played the the most-boss Hawk on Spenser for Hire and his own spinoff, A Man Called Hawk. Brooks' Sisko was tough, impatient and determined, all traits Sisko required to take charge and earn the respect of those around him -- many of them former and current enemies or rebels -- on the space station Deep Space 9. Did we mention Brooks played Hawk?

Captain Janeway

Oh, how we loving our tough-talking, no-nonsense, coffee-guzzling Janeway. She brought together a fractured crew, took out the Borg Queen, got the Voyager home in one piece. And, to paraphrase Frank Sinatra, she did it her way. It was the Janeway or the highway, and we're taking the Janeway.

Captain Archer

You've got to be a "boss" and a boss to tackle the challenges he faced. Remember, despite Enterprise being the last Trek series, Archer was the first Trek captain. And his Enterprise, while no rickety bucket of bolts, demanded a stoic, inventive, adaptable captain to boldly lead his crew into the unknown. Even despite that awful Enterprise theme song, Archer got the job done like a boss.So, who was Star Trek's boss of all bosses? Tell us your thoughts below. And, in the meantime, Happy Boss's Day.