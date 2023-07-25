Help Choose The Enterprise Blu-ray Cover Art!

Star Trek: Enterprise will beam its way onto Blu-ray next year and the team creating the box art wants your help selecting the cover art for the Season One and Season Two sets. Option #1 features images of the show’s cast and of the Enterprise. Option #2 boasts sleek shots of the Enterprise in motion. And Option #3 includes a bold Enterprise series logo with shots of Scott Bakula as Captain Archer in the background. So, which option do YOU like best? Click here to vote now!