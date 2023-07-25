Happy National Toasted Marshmallow Day!!

A marshmallow dispenser? Star Trek? One that looks more like a light saber from another sci-fi universe than any Trek prop anyone's ever seen? Yes, yes and more yes.

The dispenser was, as we all know, inspired by the legendary/love-it-or-hate-it Star Trek V campfire sequence at Yosemite National Park, the one that builds to Kirk, Spock and McCoy, having devoured far too many of Bones' bourbon beans, singing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat." Just before the "singing" starts, Spock — having consulted the computer library to familiarize himself with the customs associated with camping out — whips out a "marshmelon" dispenser. Marshmelon? Yeah, we have no idea, either, though we've heard the unsubstantiated scuttlebutt that McCoy messed with the ship's computer just to rattle Spock's cage.