Published Oct 8, 2015
Happy 61st Birthday, Scott Bakula
Happy 61st Birthday, Scott Bakula
Star Trek: Enterprise star Scott Bakula turns 61 years old today, and StarTrek.com thought we'd celebrate the occasion by taking a detailed look back at the actor's life and career. He was born to Sally and J. Stewart Bakula on October 9, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up there as well. During his youth in St. Louis, Bakula established himself as both a singer and actor with lead roles in productions of Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Man of La Mancha and Fiddler on the Roof. After moving to New York City, he made his Broadway debut playing Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable, and he received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the Broadway musical Romance/Romance.
"It was a fantastic experience. I had a ball. We had some fantastically talented people on all sides of the camera. We had great actors, tremendously creative effects people and set people and makeup people and… It was fantastic. You were working with some of the most-talented people and groundbreakers in the industry, and I got to do it for four years."
Please join StarTrek.com in wishing Bakula a happy birthday.