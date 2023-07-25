Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Oct 8, 2015

    Happy 61st Birthday, Scott Bakula

    Happy 61st Birthday, Scott Bakula

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Enterprise star Scott Bakula turns 61 years old today, and StarTrek.com thought we'd celebrate the occasion by taking a detailed look back at the actor's life and career. He was born to Sally and J. Stewart Bakula on October 9, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri, and grew up there as well. During his youth in St. Louis, Bakula established himself as both a singer and actor with lead roles in productions of Godspell, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Man of La Mancha and Fiddler on the Roof. After moving to New York City, he made his Broadway debut playing Joe DiMaggio in Marilyn: An American Fable, and he received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the Broadway musical Romance/Romance.

    Quantum Leap
    American Beauty
    Lord of Illusions
    The Informant
    My Sister Sam, Gung Ho, Designing Women, Eisenhower & Lutz
    Murphy Brown
    Boston Legal
    Chuck
    The New Adventures of Old Christine
    Star Trek: Enterprise
    StarTrek.com
    Enterprise

    "It was a fantastic experience. I had a ball. We had some fantastically talented people on all sides of the camera. We had great actors, tremendously creative effects people and set people and makeup people and… It was fantastic. You were working with some of the most-talented people and groundbreakers in the industry, and I got to do it for four years."

    Enterprise
    Chuck, Desperate Housewives, Men of a Certain Age, Behind the Candelabra
    , Elsa & Fred
    Basmati Blues
    No Strings
    Shenandoah

    Please join StarTrek.com in wishing Bakula a happy birthday.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top