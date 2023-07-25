GUEST BLOG: Producer Roger Lay, Jr. Previews ENT Blu-ray

After pitching my idea and approach to series co-creator Brannon Braga, he was immediately on board and was great at providing me with very important research materials, such as his first bible for the show. He was also very generous with his time. I've filmed or recorded over 8 hours of interviews and conversations with Brannon, and that only covers seasons one and two. Other key players to jump aboard right away for this included executive producer/co-creator Rick Berman, production designer Herman Zimmerman, production illustrator and designer of the NX-01 Doug Drexler, scenic artists Mike and Denise Okuda, FX maestros Dan Curry and Ronald B. Moore, writers Mike Sussman, Phyllis Strong, Andre Bormanis, and many others, including cast members. Not only have they participated in all-new interviews for the set, but they've also provided us with some amazing visuals that fans will get to see for the first time.Some of my personal favorite highlights include Doug Drexler's first computer-rendered shot of the NX-01 flying past the camera in space. He first rendered that shot in his computer at home to show as proof of concept to Herman and the producers since ENTERPRISE would be the first TREK that did not utilize any physical models of the ships, opting instead for fully computer-generated models for every vessel. We have included that first "fly-by" of the ship in the documentary, along with footage of the ENT sets under construction, with detailed descriptions of the process by Herman Zimmerman, even a revealing look at the real command center of the NX-01: the video playback control room which would feed all the images to every single monitor and control station on the bridge of the ship. These are just a few of the highlights when it comes to the amount of detail fans will get to experience relating to the making and the launch of the series in this Season One set.After filming our interviews with Rick and Brannon for the documentary, my producing partner, Robert Meyer Burnett, and I came up with an idea to put them both together and ask them all the questions fans have been dying to hear them tackle, such as their reaction to fan criticism, challenges in creating a prequel series, their thoughts on their legacy and even other important non-ENT Trek topics such as killing off Captain Kirk. The result is the one-hour IN CONVERSATION, which I have now seen over a dozen times in editing and post-production sessions, and I still find it to be mind-blowing -- it's 60 minutes of pure awesome! Even if you're not a fan of ENTERPRISE you need to see this piece since it's basically the final word from the man who shepherded Star Trek for nearly 18 years, 25 television seasons and 4 motion pictures. The insights Rick provides along with Brannon will leave many fans surprised.Even though the show's DVD release did not offer an in-depth exploration on the making of the series, it did include some really well-produced featurettes on various aspects of the show. So we've included every single one of those, along with the outtakes reel, commentaries, and some interesting vintage pieces we found in the vaults, such as a presentation of the cast by Rick Berman on the first day of filming, and network and syndication promos that had never been offered before on home video. Along the lines of vintage or archival materials, we've included a half-hour program titled ON THE SET.