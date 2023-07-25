Guest Blog: John Eaves Remembers Star Trek II

ILM was a very busy VFX shop in 1982, yet it never mattered how many shows the company had going on at one time; their work was always the best. My hat is off to what they did with The Wrath of Khan, not only for the quality of their work but the scope of their artists’ vision. They created fantastic worlds and nebulas, as well as a USS Reliant that emerged a huge screen star. In fact, as much as I loved the Enterprise, the USS Reliant quickly became my new favorite starship. She was brilliantly designed by Joe Jennings and Mike Minor, and was a well thought-out creation utilizing (at the time) very limited Starfleet architecture.

On a personal note, these were my days of big dreams about working in the movies as an artist and VFX model maker, and the summer of 1982 made it so hard to be in Arizona and not working at ILM or Apogee, where the action was. The VFX in The Wrath of Khan were definitely a highlight, and what I was seeing on the screen that summer only inspired me more. Anyway, the film ranked high with both critics and fans and is still considered by many the best Star Trek film so far. I saw this one five or six times in the theater that summer, and I am so glad my buddy Mark dragged me to the opening.

So with all that said, happy 30th anniversary, Star Trek II.

To Help out with the birthday celebration, Miss Emily Rose Harris will treat us to her take on the Red Dress Series, shot in Rosamond, CA. Emily is a 20-year-old student majoring in veterinary sciences, and she works at a clinic which allows her to pursue her dreams with hands-on experience. Emily was a model in her youth and has just recently started up again, shooting in and around the Antelope Valley. We have done many shoots together and I was so glad she took on the Star Trek theme. It was a windy day that we thought was going to ruin all the pix, but the turbulent air actually aided in making for some wild hair-blowing shots. Emily is a pro and I love working with her. Hope you all enjoy her images, and you can see more of her work at http://www.modelmayhem.com/2220965.