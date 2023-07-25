Guest Blog: Anthony Montgomery's Graphic Novel Trek

I told Brandon that I wanted to put together a “preview book” before my next pitch meeting. This book would also serve as an introduction to publishing houses to see if I could get them to publish my full graphic novel. I tasked my agent with getting me into the publishing companies. I really wanted Image Comics to publish Miles Away and their requirement when a project changes artists is there needs to be at least 5 pages of artwork from the new artists included with the submission. Brandon and I gave Jonathan the next round of pages to draw and had him concentrate on pages 23-28 of the book so I could have my preview book generated. While the pencils, inks and colors were being done, Brandon told me about a website to find a person to letter the book. After receiving proposals from several prospects, I was fortunate to find a letterer named Adam Pruett, who had already worked professionally for many companies including Image Comics.

After several more months, feeling certain I had all the elements for my series to be embraced, and with my preview book in hand I had my agent schedule another meeting with CN. It had been more than four years since I pitched to their network and I believed I would be able to get them to take on Miles Away. I learned that the exec I met with originally was still at the company, but a new person was in charge of securing properties. My agent and I met with the Manager in charge of Action/Adventure Original Series and his associate. The meeting went great. The CN exec confirmed that the big animation houses were trying to tap the 9-12 year old male audience and Miles Away could be a great fit. There was one hitch though. CN had already done an adventure series called Generator Rex that didn’t do as well as they had hoped, so they were looking for shows that were more like Phineas and Ferb or Danny Phantom, shows that began with a scenario that sends the heroes (and audience) on an adventure that concludes by the end of the show. Miles Away is more of an epic adventure that will play out over a long period of time, more like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After keeping the preview book for two weeks and talking to the various decision makers at CN, the CN exec got back to me and said they would pass, but (since the animation industry is cyclical) wanted to revisit the idea in nine months to a year.

Eternally optimistic yet discouraged that CN had passed again and frustrated that my agent wasn’t able to secure some sort of distribution deal for my graphic novel, I decided to take Miles Away out on my own and find a literary agent who specialized in my form of book. I thanked James for all his efforts and took my material to continue the journey by myself.