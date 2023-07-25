Galaxy of Trek-Cheers-Frasier Connections

Norm’s first name also factors famously with the character of Morn, played by Mark Allen Shepherd. Morn appears in more than 90 episodes of Deep Space Nine, and guested on both Voyager (“Caretaker”) and Next Gen (“Birthright”). Morn is an anagram of Norm, and in addition to their names, both characters have a fondness for their respective bars and specific bar stools.

The television special Star Trek: 30 Years and Beyond was hosted by Ted Danson, and featured a skit set on the U.S.S. Voyager, with Kate Mulgrew as Janeway. Instead of the familiar family that comprises the Voyager crew, however, Janeway must contend with Frasier characters Roz (trying to snag a date with an alien), Daphne (who thinks she has Troi-like psychic powers), Martin (sitting in his favorite recliner), Niles (who wants a banality filter installed on the ship), and even Eddie the Dog (brought on board by… a Klingon).

Behind the scenes, there are also many connections. Stage 25, where both Cheers and Frasier filmed on the Paramount lot, was used to film parts of the “Under Construction” trailer for the 2009 Star Trekfilm.

Rick Berman, who executive produced Next Gen, and co-created and executive produced DS9, Voyager and Enterprise, was, prior to his time on Trek, Director of Current Programming for Paramount, with responsibilities over many Paramount shows… among them Cheers. Trek Production Designer and Art Director Herman Zimmerman, whose many contributions include co-designing Deep Space 9 with Rick Sternbach, and the bridge and Ten Forward of the U.S.S. Enterprise D, was Art Director for 68 episodes of Cheers.

Perhaps our favorite connection between the worlds of Cheers, Frasier, and Star Trek is Martin Crane’s famous, hideously upholstered, duct-taped recliner, which stood in contrast to his son Frasier’s refined taste in décor – and which symbolized the characters’ different approaches to life. The fabric from the chair actually came from leftovers in the Paramount warehouses from the set of the original Star Trek. We think it is pretty cool that two of TV’s most iconic chairs – that of Captain Kirk and that of Martin Crane – have a Trek-connection.

Goodnight, Seattle… and Vulcan!

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on Star Trek’s history, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They’ve written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu.