"Friday's Child" 50 Years Later

It’s hard to believe, but “Friday’s Child” was born on network television 50 years ago today. Here’s a brief look at some of the events that led to its gestation and birth.

Conception

“Friday’s Child” was written by story editor Dorothy (D.C.) Fontana. She penned it because she wanted to tell a story involving a strong female character who wasn’t necessarily interested in children. The episode's title comes from an old child’s nursery rhyme that can be traced back to at least 1838. Although there are several variations of this rhyme, Fontana’s episode outline, dated January 11, 1967, opens with the version from Harper’s Weekly magazine published in 1887:

Monday's child is fair of face.Tuesday's child is full of grace.Wednesday's child is living and giving.Thursday's child works hard for a living.Friday's child is full of woe.Saturday's child has far to go.But the child that is born on the Sabbath day is grave and bonny and good and gay.

Fontana, like all writers for TOS, pitched this episode to the producers via a story outline, and the 17-page document that she wrote was fundamentally the same as what was finalized and filmed. There were some notable differences, however, including: