For Some Viewers, Raffi Musiker's Story is All Too Familiar

We first meet Raffi in the second episode of the series, “Maps and Legends.” Admiral Jean-Luc Picard arrives at Raffi’s trailer out in the desert. After his request for a ship is spurned by Starfleet, he seeks her help to obtain a ship and pilot. Raffi greets him with disdain, and in their exchange, illustrates how her life was turned upside down after Jean-Luc’s resignation from Starfleet. As she puts it, “my whole life for the last 14 years has been one long slide into humiliation and rage.” That action led to Raffi being fired from Starfleet as a punitive measure for her loyalty to Picard, who she calls “J.L.” She refuses to go with Picard on his mission to find out about Dahj’s sister and the other synthetics at first, but does confirm that she has engaged Cristóbal Rios and the La Sirena for him. She finally relents after doing some further research and joins his crew that “has nothing to lose.”

As neat as that may be, Raffi’s struggles do share similarities to what Black women endure in their daily lives and in the workplace. On the surface, Raffi seems like an erratic and embittered drunk who clings to the addictive snakeleaf. The substance abuse is a bandage against all her wounds, which include those formed when Jean-Luc’s own personal demons blinded him to what Raffi was dealing with and, eventually, lost contact with her for 14 years.