FIRST LOOKS: Xindi Insectoid Ship and U.S.S. Prometheus

Issue 25 is the U.S.S. Prometheus, one of the most advanced Starfleet ships ever built. Unlike most Federation vessels, it was designed for combat rather than exploration and could split into three parts to inflict maximum damage upon its opponents. The magazine reveals some previously unknown technical details and shares Rick Sternbach’s original concept artwork, including early versions of the Prometheus that split into five independent ships. The model shows the ship in its combined form.

