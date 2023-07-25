Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Jul 21, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: ThinkGeek's U.S.S. Enterprise Spatula

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    OK, we've got a handle on this next story, literally. ThinkGeek has created close to the perfect Star Trek product: a spatula in the shape of the Enterprise. Yes, you grip the nacelles and flip your pancakes, eggs or gagh with the six-inch saucer section. The product features a BPA-free silicone spatula head and a zinc alloy metal handle. It'll be available starting next month and cost $24.99.

    Visit ThinkGeek.com to sign-up for an email alert.

