    Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    Published Jun 19, 2018

    FIRST LOOK: The Art of John Eaves

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    John Eaves, over the past several decades, has had a major impact on the look of the Star Trek universe and played a pivotal role in shaping Gene Roddenberry’s vision. Eaves has worked as a production designer, illustrator and modelmaker across the franchise, from Star Trek V: The Final Frontier to Star Trek: Discovery, and he has been responsible for creating many of the props and ships, and helping develop the Federation design, from the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-E to the U.S.S. Discovery NCC-1031. And soon he will get his due, as, this fall, Titan Books will publish Star Trek: The Art of John Eaves

    Star Trek: The Art of John Eaves is written by Joe Nazarro, a veteran author who most recently wrote Star Trek Beyond - the Makeup Artistry of Joel Harlow. The new book represents the most-extensive collection of designs and illustrations created by Eaves for the Star Trek universe. Featuring fascinating pencil sketches and stunning concept art, this visually dynamic book will give fans a unique in-depth look into Eaves’ creative vision and the wealth of his remarkable work at the center of the venerable franchise.

    Star Trek: The Art of John Eaves will be published on October 23, 2018. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.

