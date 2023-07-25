FIRST LOOK: Star Trek: Anovos Enterprise Jumpsuit, Pips and Cap

First up is a Star Trek Enterprise Starfleet NX-01 Uniform Jumpsuit, which will be offered in sizes ranging from small to 2XL and in men's and women's variants. The jumpsuits will be replicated from screen-used and production sources, with each featuring function pockets with zippers, built-in elastic at the waist and equipment loops for holsters at the right leg. Additionally, the jumpsuits will be built for maximal comfort and functionality, and complemented by specific aesthetic flourishes, including the uniquely distinctive rectangular zipper pull, a NX-01 Enterprise patch on left arm, and the two-piece shoulder cap construction featuring your choice of division: Command Mustard/Gold, Services Burgundy/Red and Teal/Green Sciences. Estimated fulfillment date: September 2015. The pre-order price will be $375, with tier pricing set between $425 and $500. Click HERE for additional details and to pre-order.