    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Sep 19, 2013

    FIRST LOOK: Romulan Bird-of-Prey Plush Ship

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Romulan Bird-of-Prey is one plush ship. At least that’s what fans will be saying once they get their hands on QMx’s upcoming Bird-of-Prey plush toy. Due out in early 2014, the chibi-style product will measure about 6.75 inches long and boast a nacelle-to-nacelle wingspan of approximately 9.5 inches. The Bird-of-Prey plush will also feature the familiar cool-gray hull, with a glorious bird in flight depicted on the underside.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the Romulan Bird-of-Prey plush ship. And, in the meantime, QMx has U.S.S. Enterprise plush ships in stock, priced at $16.95 a piece. Click HERE to purchase.

