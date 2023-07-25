FIRST LOOK: Romulan Bird-of-Prey Plush Ship

The Romulan Bird-of-Prey is one plush ship. At least that’s what fans will be saying once they get their hands on QMx’s upcoming Bird-of-Prey plush toy. Due out in early 2014, the chibi-style product will measure about 6.75 inches long and boast a nacelle-to-nacelle wingspan of approximately 9.5 inches. The Bird-of-Prey plush will also feature the familiar cool-gray hull, with a glorious bird in flight depicted on the underside.