FIRST LOOK: Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic

Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books will release Star Trek: Enterprise: Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic in April, and StarTrek.com has details and an exclusive First Look at the cover. The adventure is by Christopher L. Bennett, with the cover art by Alan Dingman. Bennett is a veteran Trek author whose previous credits include Department of Temporal Investigations: The Collectors, The Next Generation: Greater Than the Sum, Department of Temporal Investigations: Watching the Clock and the Enterprise novels Rise of the Federation: A Choice of Futures and Tower of Babel. Here's a synopsis of Rise of the Federation: Uncertain Logic, straight from the publisher: Years ago, Jonathan Archer and T’Pol helped unearth the true writings of Vulcan’s great philosopher Surak, bringing forth a new era of peaceful reform on Vulcan. But when their discov­ery is seemingly proven to be a fraud, the scandal threatens to undo a decade of progress and return power to the old, warlike regime. Admiral Archer, Captain T’Pol, and the crew of the U.S.S. Endeavour investigate with help from their Vulcan allies, but none of them suspect the identity of the real master­mind behind the conspiracy to reconquer Vulcan—or the price they will have to pay to discover the truth.