Published Aug 29, 2012
FIRST LOOK: New Diamond Select Trek Toys On The Way
They say that patience is a virtue, and they are right. Star Trek fans who’ve been clamoring for new additions to the Diamond Select Toys line of Star Trek ships, vehicles and action figures will soon have an array of fresh products to choose from, and StarTrek.com has details and photos. Among the products ready for pre-order – and set to be released in late 2012/early 2013 -- are an Enterprise B, Klingon Bird of Prey, Klingon Disruptor, TOS Enterprise Mini Vehicle (PX) and Retro Cloth Mirror Universe Kirk and Spock Assortment. Diamond Select will also offer several re-releases, including an Enterprise E “Nemesis,” The Wrath of Khan Enterprise and a Communicator and Phaser Set. Oh, and there are a couple of new products – Star Trek: The Next Generation Retro Picard and Borg Figures – available starting TODAY.Below are details, straight from Diamond Select, and photos.Star Trek Electronic Enterprise BThe Enterprise B is finally ready to leave drydock! One of the most fan-requested Star Trek ships, the Excelsior-class starship is finally on its way as an electronic ship replica, designed by Art Asylum. Packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can test its movie-accurate lights and sounds, the Enterprise B measures 16 inches long and comes with a display stand. $60.00
Star Trek Electronic Klingon Bird of Prey The Klingon Bird of Prey, as seen in multiple feature films, is DST’s first non-Enterprise ship in the line, and will be the must-have item to complete any Trek fan's fleet. Packaged in a "Try Me" window box so customers can test its movie-accurate lights and sounds, the Bird of Prey measures 12.5 inches long by 19 inches wide and comes with a display stand. $60.00
Star Trek Retro Cloth Mirror Universe Kirk & Spock AssortmentDesigned and sculpted by EMCE Toys. DST's popular line of classically styled 8" figures returns to Star Trek: The Original Series. This assortment depicts Kirk and Spock in their mirror-universe looks from the classic episode "Mirror, Mirror." Both feature real cloth costumes in the retro 1970s style, as well as episode-specific accessories and facial hair. $19.99 each.
And, finally, the new products available right now:
Star Trek: The Next Generation Retro Picard and Borg FiguresThe toys may be from an older generation, but the characters are from the next one. DST's popular Retro Star Trek line -- inspired by the classic Mego figures of yesteryear and executed by the boys at EMCE Toys -- slingshots forward with its first two characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Captain Jean-Luc Picard and one of the series' most popular antagonists, a Borg. Each figure features full cloth outfits and stands 8" tall, and each comes packaged in a collector-friendly reusable clam shell package.
