FIRST LOOK: New Diamond Select Trek Toys On The Way

And, finally, the new products available right now:

Star Trek: The Next Generation Retro Picard and Borg FiguresThe toys may be from an older generation, but the characters are from the next one. DST's popular Retro Star Trek line -- inspired by the classic Mego figures of yesteryear and executed by the boys at EMCE Toys -- slingshots forward with its first two characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Captain Jean-Luc Picard and one of the series' most popular antagonists, a Borg. Each figure features full cloth outfits and stands 8" tall, and each comes packaged in a collector-friendly reusable clam shell package.