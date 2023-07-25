FIRST LOOK: Generation Gallery's Enterprise Anniversary Fine Art Print Set

Today marks the 12th anniversary of Star Trek: Enterprise’s debut, and to celebrate the occasion Generation Gallery is offering a specially priced “First Broadcast of Enterprise Set” of Enterprise-inspired fine art prints. First up is a limited-edition (of 995 worldwide) print of Captain Archer posed in a blue uniform against a blue background. It measures 16.5 inches by 11.7 inches, comes on 300gsm textured fine art paper and is hand numbered. Also included is a limited edition Enterprise NX-01 print.