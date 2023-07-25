FIRST LOOK: Boldly Go #10

Scotty returns to the Yorktown base to check in on construction of the new Enterprise... only to find that building the flagship comes with unexpected perils. Such is the plot of Star Trek: Boldly Go #10, the latest Trek comic book adventure from IDW Publishing. StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive First Look at the covers and preview pages of Boldly Go #10, which will be released July 26.
Written by Mike Johnson, Boldly Go #10 features art by Tony Shasteen and a George Caltsoudas cover. The issue will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. Fans also should be sure to be on the lookout for a variant cover by Cryssy Cheung.
For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive First Looks at covers and preview pages.