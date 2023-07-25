FIRST LOOK: Artisan Replica Enterprise NX-01 From QMx

Other highlights will include an intricate lighting system that features 150-plus LEDs, including torpedoes and phaser arrays with sound effects. Additional LEDs will illuminate anti-collision and formation signals, interiors, warp and impulse engines, and navigational and deflector arrays. The NX-01 Replica will also boast superior construction, as it has a welded steel armature that provides strength and shape, while other materials include top-of-the-line epoxies, polyester resins, fiberglass, acrylic and styrene. And, the replica is painstakingly finished and hand painted with several layers of metallic automotive-quality paint to deliver a textured and layered Aztec pattern. Fans ordering the NX-01 Replica can request customization options that include a center insert (gloss black or white, or mirrored), change of color and custom engraving for the base.