FIRST LOOK: 65+ New Star Trek Ships Taking Flight

Upon launch, Eaglemoss Collections will release a new model every two weeks. Each ship issued will be accompanied by a 20-page Collector’s Guide that will be illustrated with articles about the ship design process, as well as include renders of the original VFX models and details about the assorted shooting models.

The 65 Eaglemoss Collections Star Trek model ships will be available in the United States and the United Kingdom. Visit www.startrek-starships.com to pre-order and keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.