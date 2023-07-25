FedCon XXI, Day 4 Recap

The last day of FedCon XXI in Düsseldorf, Germany began in a more relaxed way than the three preceding days. As it was the final day, people had already seen and experienced a lot, so there was no need to hurry. The day started with the second part of the autograph session, with all the guest stars signing for those who didn't get their pictures signed the day before or for the people who only bought day tickets for Sunday. The longest line, of course, was for William Shatner, who’d decided to do two sessions on the last day because he wanted every fan to have the chance to get an autograph. Making the fans happy is very important to him, which he also made clear when he later stated that the fans who could not seem him on stage on Saturday should get the chance to be in the Main Hall when he had his second panel on Sunday evening.

In addition to the autograph sessions and Mr. Shatner's second panel, a few last panels were held. Several actors could be seen on stage, and visitors were also treated to an interesting lecture which called "FedCon Behind The scenes." Planning, organizing and carrying out a convention is always a huge undertaking with lots of people involved. As most of the people responsible for the order of events are indeed working behind the scenes, it was interesting to finally see them. Lots of photos were shown, capturing the volunteers doing their work on the convention itself, but also during the weeks leading up to it.

The end of a FedCon is always really sad, as it means a year of waiting, a year of not seeing the fellow fans, not sharing the experience. Because saying goodbye is really emotional, so is the last event of the convention: the closing ceremony. It's the last time for the actors to be on stage, having the possibility of thanking the audience, thanking the organizers and also each other. At this point, not only the visitors of FedCon have become emotionally engaged, but also the guests themselves. At this year's FedCon, the most emotional and gripping moment surely was when Walter Koenig came on stage for the last time. He was the one getting standing ovations; the audience didn't want to stop clapping. He had fast become the favorite act for all of them, charming everyone in his funny and laid-back manner.

In terms of making the closing ceremony not too teary for everyone, there were of course also jokes made, especially by Richard Dean Anderson, who took the chance to confuse everyone by pretending that he was Jonathan Frakes. The two of them have been good friends for years and therefore decided to play a little prank. The cheering of the crowd was prove enough that the joke was indeed a good idea. J.G. Hertzler and Robert O'Reilly, known for making jokes and having fun, almost topped the fun, playing soccer on stage, letting their inner child free.

William Shatner did not attend the closing ceremony, as he had to leave right after his last panel, where he already had the chance of saying goodbye to the audience. He emphasized how much he enjoyed the convention and meeting the fans, that it had by far been the best convention he had been to for years and that the German audience was incredible. He certainly wasn't the only one with that impression, as the speeches at the closing ceremony showed.

The 21st FedCon surpassed every preceding FedCon. Never before had there been a stop of admission to the area on a Saturday. Despite the unfamiliar, almost overcrowded convention area, audience and actors agreed that it was again a memorable experience, producing the wish for more to come and to be there again next year. As William Shatner mentioned in his panel, it's not only about meeting the heroes from Star Trek and other series, but especially about meeting likeminded fans, experiencing the worlds of Star Trek and Science Fiction, and just living the passion for everything concerning the fandom. Going to conventions is the best chance of combining all these things, and for the fans all over Europe, FedCon is the first choice. This weekend, they were not only able to see Captain Kirk, Commander Riker and Dr. Crusher live and on stage, but they also got to learn a lot about Star Trek in general, behind-the-scenes information offered by the Star Trek expert Richard Arnold, and the chance both to buy all sort of things in the dealers' room and to meet people from all over the world who share the same passion.

Seeing thousands of people at FedCon proves one thing: After all these years, Star Trek is still alive. The fans are still excited about it, there is always something to tell, and something new to experience.

Click HERE, HERE and HERE for recaps of Days 1, 2 and 3, respectively, at FedCon XXI.

-------------

In German:

FedCon XXI, Tag vier: Sonntag, 20. Mai 2012

Der letzte Tag der FedCon XXI in Düsseldorf begann ein weniger entspannter, als die vorhergehenden. Die Leute hatten schon viel gesehen und erlebt, sodass es keinen Grund zur Eile gab. Der Tag begann mit dem zweiten Teil der Autogrammstunde, damit auch die Besitzer der Tagestickets und diejenigen, die am Samstag nicht mehr drankamen, ihre Autogramme holen konnte. Da natürlich der größte Ansturm auf die Autogramme von William Shatner herrschte, wollte er selbst am Nachmittag eine zweite Runde machen, damit auch jeder Fan sein Autogramm bekommen konnte. Das Wohl der Fans ist etwas, das ihm allgemein sehr am Herzen liegt, was auch dadurch klar wurde, dass er darauf bestand, dass die Fans, die ihn am Samstag nicht live auf der Bühne hatten sehen können, bei seinem zweiten Panel die Möglichkeit bekamen, im Hauptsaal zu sein.

Neben der Autogrammstunde und Mr. Shatners Panel wurden natürlich auch von den anderen Gästen noch Panels und Vorträge gehalten. Besonders interessant war hier ein Vortrag namens „FedCon behind the scenes“. Eine Veranstaltung von der Größe zu planen und durchzuführen ist einimmenser Aufwand und viele Leute sind daran beteiligt. Da viele von ihnen wirklich eher hinter den Kulissen arbeiten, war es interessant, einmal Bilder von ihnen zu sehen, die sie bei den Vorbereitungen zeigten.

Das Ende einer jeden FedCon ist natürlich immer traurig, da es bedeutet, wieder ein Jahr warten zu müssen. Ein Jahr, in dem man viele der anderen nicht sieht, sich nicht austauschen kann. Da Abschied nehmen sehr emotional ist, ist auch die Closing Ceremony, die letzte Veranstaltung der FedCon, voller Emotionen. Auch für die Schauspieler ist es die letzte Möglichkeit, auf der Bühne zu stehen, sich beim Publikum, bei den Veranstaltern und bei den anderen Schauspielern zu bedenken. Zu diesem Zeitpunkt sind es nicht mehr nur die Besucher, die eine emotionale Verbindung aufgebaut haben, sondern auch die Stars. Bei dieser FedCon war mit Sicherheit der letzte Auftritt von Walter Koenig der bewegendste Moment: Er bekam Standing Ovations, um ihm für seine tolle Art beim Umgang mit den Fans zu danken. Damit die Closing Ceremony nicht ganz so tränenreich wurde, dachten sich einige der Schauspieler etwas aus. So kam zum Beispiel Richard Dean Anderson auf die Bühne und behauptete, er wäre Jonathan Frakes. Die beiden Klingonen-Darsteller J.G. Hertzler und Robert O’Reilly wurden wieder einmal zum Kind und spielten Fußball. William Shatner war leider bei der Closing nicht mehr anwesend, da er bereits nach seinem Panel weg musste. Dort hatte er jedoch die Gelegenheit, sich ebenfalls bei den Fans zu bedanken und zu betonen, wie sehr er die deutschen Fans mochte und dass die FedCon XXI bei Weitem die beste Con der letzten Jahre war. Und mit dieser Meinung steht er nicht alleine da, wenn man nach den Worten der andren Schauspieler geht.

Die 21. FedCon übertraf alle vorhergehenden. Noch nie gab es an einem Samstag einen Einlassstopp und obwohl es manchmal beinahe überfüllt wirkte, waren sich Besucher und Stargäste einig, dass es ein einmaliges Erlebnis war, das den Wunsch auf mehr und vor allem auf eine Wiederholung weckte. Wie William Shatner betonte, geht es nicht nur darum, die Stars zu sehen. Es geht darum, etwas zu erleben, das sich nur um Star Trek und Science Fiction dreht, Gleichgesinnte zu treffen, sich auszutauschen. Es ging darum, neues zu lernen und zu erfahren, Hintergrundinformationen zu gewinnen und sich mit Menschen aus der ganzen Welt auszutauschen. Vor allem zeigt der Ansturm auch eins: Star Trek lebt in den Fans weiter. Denn auch nach all den Jahren gibt es immer noch etwas Neues zu entdecken!