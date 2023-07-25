Face Off Season Four Full Of Familiar Trek Faces

Face Off, Syfy’s unscripted special effects makeup competition, will return for its fourth season on January 15, 2013. And it will once again feature a Who’s Who of Star Trek names. McKenzie Westmore, who acted in Insurrection and on Voyager, and, as a child, was as an extra in two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, will return as the host of Face Off. Also back will be her father, Star Trek’s award-winning makeup guru Michael Westmore, who joins the series full-time as the official contestant mentor. And then there’s Neville Page, head creature designer on Star Trek (2009), who’ll once again settle into a judge’s chair.