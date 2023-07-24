EXCLUSIVE | RockLove Jewelry Launches All New Crystal Delta Collection

Long before RockLove Jewelry's Allison Cimino had any inkling of fandoms or future aspirations as a jeweler, she was a self-identified Trekkie.

Cimino's love of Star Trek stemmed from her childhood activity of watching episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation with her scientist father. At the young age of seven, Cimino recognized Captain Jean-Luc Picard as an "eloquent, poised, intellectual, and kind-hearted" individual, just like her father. From that moment on, he became one of her earliest role models, demonstrating the qualities Cimino wanted to emulate as a leader.

