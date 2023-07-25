Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 7, 2012

    Exclusive Look At TNG Season 2 Blu-ray

    Exclusive Look At TNG Season 2 Blu-ray

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Just how much of an upgrade are the images in the Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season Two Blu-ray set? Judge for yourself by checking out these photos, which are exclusive to StarTrek.com. Below is a “before” shot of Teri Hatcher as B.G. Robinson in a scene from the TNG episode “The Outrageous Okona.”Now, here’s the “after” shot, which is representative of the HD imagery on the Season Two Blu-ray set.



    Q Who?

    The 5-disc Season Two set includes all 22 episodes, as well as more than 120 minutes of brand-new documentaries that include recently recorded cast and crew interviews. Fans can expect an extended version of the episode “The Measure of a Man,” audio commentaries, a gag reel, Archival Mission Logs and Featurettes (among them “Reunification: 25 Years After The Next Generation” and “Making It So: Continuing The Next Generation”). Season Two will be available for the suggested retail price of $129.99 in the U.S. U.S fans can pre-order from Amazon.com by clicking HERE. And click HERE for details/tickets for the in-theater A Celebration of Season 2 event on November 29.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top