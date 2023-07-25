Published Nov 7, 2012
Exclusive Look At TNG Season 2 Blu-ray
Exclusive Look At TNG Season 2 Blu-ray
Just how much of an upgrade are the images in the Star Trek: The Next Generation – Season Two Blu-ray set? Judge for yourself by checking out these photos, which are exclusive to StarTrek.com. Below is a “before” shot of Teri Hatcher as B.G. Robinson in a scene from the TNG episode “The Outrageous Okona.”Now, here’s the “after” shot, which is representative of the HD imagery on the Season Two Blu-ray set.
The 5-disc Season Two set includes all 22 episodes, as well as more than 120 minutes of brand-new documentaries that include recently recorded cast and crew interviews. Fans can expect an extended version of the episode “The Measure of a Man,” audio commentaries, a gag reel, Archival Mission Logs and Featurettes (among them “Reunification: 25 Years After The Next Generation” and “Making It So: Continuing The Next Generation”). Season Two will be available for the suggested retail price of $129.99 in the U.S. U.S fans can pre-order from Amazon.com by clicking HERE. And click HERE for details/tickets for the in-theater A Celebration of Season 2 event on November 29.