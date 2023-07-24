Published Apr 7, 2022
EXCLUSIVE: John Fluevog Collaborates with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Get a closer look at the iconic partnership
John Fluevog has always felt a strong kinship with those who share his utopian vision of a world free from the conflicts and prejudices of the past. Little did he know that these shared values would lead him neatly into a partnership with one of the world’s greatest science fiction franchises.
Designed to boldly go where no one has gone before, John’s Starfleet boot will soon be seen outfitting the Starfleet officers in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Extensions of John’s futuristic Manifold Family, the boots feature soft leather and elastic uppers with a leather harness and a gunmetal finished Star Trek delta insignia at the ankle.
Avid fans will be able to get a sneak peek and pre-order the boots in grey or black exclusively during Star Trek: Mission Chicago from April 8–10th, 2022. The boots will retail for $399 usd/$489 cad/€369/ $659 aud. The pre-sale will be available to attendees who visit the Fluevog booth during the show and also online at Fluevog.com.
The Starfleet boot will officially be available later this year as part of John’s Fall/Winter ’22 collection at Fluevog stores everywhere and online at Fluevog.com. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres Thursday, May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.
