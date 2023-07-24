EXCLUSIVE: John Fluevog Collaborates with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Designed to boldly go where no one has gone before, John’s Starfleet boot will soon be seen outfitting the Starfleet officers in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Extensions of John’s futuristic Manifold Family, the boots feature soft leather and elastic uppers with a leather harness and a gunmetal finished Star Trek delta insignia at the ankle.

Avid fans will be able to get a sneak peek and pre-order the boots in grey or black exclusively during Star Trek: Mission Chicago from April 8–10th, 2022. The boots will retail for $399 usd/$489 cad/€369/ $659 aud. The pre-sale will be available to attendees who visit the Fluevog booth during the show and also online at Fluevog.com.