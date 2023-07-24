Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Published Apr 7, 2022

    EXCLUSIVE: John Fluevog Collaborates with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    Get a closer look at the iconic partnership

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

    StarTrek.com

    John Fluevog has always felt a strong kinship with those who share his utopian vision of a world free from the conflicts and prejudices of the past. Little did he know that these shared values would lead him neatly into a partnership with one of the world’s greatest science fiction franchises.

    John Fluevog x Star Trek

    John Fluevog

    Designed to boldly go where no one has gone before, John’s Starfleet boot will soon be seen outfitting the Starfleet officers in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Extensions of John’s futuristic Manifold Family, the boots feature soft leather and elastic uppers with a leather harness and a gunmetal finished Star Trek delta insignia at the ankle.

    Avid fans will be able to get a sneak peek and pre-order the boots in grey or black exclusively during Star Trek: Mission Chicago from April 8–10th, 2022. The boots will retail for $399 usd/$489 cad/€369/ $659 aud. The pre-sale will be available to attendees who visit the Fluevog booth during the show and also online at Fluevog.com.

    John Fluevog x Star Trek

    John Fluevog

    The Starfleet boot will officially be available later this year as part of John’s Fall/Winter ’22 collection at Fluevog stores everywhere and online at Fluevog.com. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres Thursday, May 5, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America, Australia and the Nordics. The series will air on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada with additional international availability to be announced at a later date. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the U.S.

