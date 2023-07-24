EXCERPT | Creating Final Frontier Creatures for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Unlike subsequent Star Trek series, Strange New Worlds is set in the original series timeline, in which the number of alien races was somewhat limited. “They did the best they could with the budget they had in the 1960s,” notes Chris Bridges, Legacy Effects' head of prosthetics, “but this was 2022, so we needed to give them an updated, current twist, while still giving a shout-out to the original canon. We had to go back and watch the original episodes those aliens appeared in.

“There’s something cool about going back to the original show and elevating things slightly without reinventing it,” J. Alan Scott, Legacy Effects co-owner, continues. “You can make the Tellarites exactly like they were, but The Original Series was strapped in terms of budget and technology, so how can we make them a bit more interesting while still in the same vein as the original?”