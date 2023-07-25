Enterprise Trekking To Blu-ray; Fans Helped Pick Covers

You opened up the Enterprise Blu-ray cover question to fans. Give us a feel for how many people responded. And what kind of responses/feedback did you get to the cover options presented?Ross: Almost 4,000 people responded and although #2 has the most “likes,” there was no clear-cut winner. You see, I read every single fan response, and the comments were all over the place. It was so interesting and helpful. Different people were passionate about different covers. The same cover that was absolutely loved by some was hated by others… However, the one chord that kept getting struck was that this series was about the people; it was more about the human beings and not the technology or the ships. These characters were explorers.And the suggested covers didn’t capture that?Ross: I didn’t feel that any of the three proposed covers really nailed it and represented that, so we listened to the fans and changed course. We dug deeper and found an old UPN promo poster utilized during the launch campaign for the series which introduces the cast in a strong, heroic pose in their EVA suits as the pioneers of space exploration in the Star Trek universe. It harkens back to that sense of discovery, heroism and exploration that served as the basis for the Star Trek concept. The image conveys the same spirit of adventure as The Right Stuff and other iconic stories of pioneers exploring a new frontier. We felt there was no better way to show who those characters really were and their significant role in the Trek mythos. That art became the basis for the new Blu-ray cover design. And for those lovers of the ship, we’re going to feature it on the back cover. We also read that many fans thought images representative of key scenes/episodes from the respective seasons should be used, and we are going to include such images on the backs as well.How satisfied are you with the current cover?Ross: Something in my gut told me that none of the proposed covers were right, and that was confirmed by everyone in the office picking a different one. Usually one stands out as the unanimous favorite. So I decided to go to the best source possible… the fans at Startrek.com. And I’m quite happy we did so. By going through this process, I think we came up with an even better cover than the three we had originally proposed and hope we are really capturing the essence of how fans regard the series with the new design. What’s great is that even though we didn’t go with any one of the three polled choices, the fans influenced the direction of the cover art for the Blu-ray release – personally, I think that’s a more interesting and cooperative outcome. Some fans will be surprised to learn that Enterprise will be out next, and not DS9 or Voyager. How/why was that decision was made?Ross: It’s a massive undertaking to go to in and meticulously rebuild DS9 or Voyager from scratch in high definition with the same process being employed on TNG. Enterprise was finished and broadcast in HD, so practically speaking, it is much easier for us to turn it around quickly and release it into the market, while we are still releasing seasons of The Next Generation. The fact that the show was HD-ready allows us to give fans an opportunity to revisit the series and also offer an in-depth exploration on the making of the series and its significance in the Star Trek canon by producing all-new special features along the lines of the material we've been producing for the TNG Blu-ray releases.Star Trek: Enterprise -- The Complete First Season will feature 19-plus hours of material and will cost $130. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.