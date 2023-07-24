Enterprise Reminds Us That Humanity is Not the Center Of the Universe

When we first meet Doctor Phlox in “Broken Bow,” he’s on Earth as a part of the Interspecies Medical Exchange, and jumps at the chance to serve aboard the Enterprise, telling Captain Archer, “What better time to study human beings then when they’re under pressure? It’s a rare opportunity.” Usually, when a character on Star Trek is talking about the study of an alien species, it’s a human doing the studying. But the very fact of Phlox’s presence on the Enterprise is a constant reminder that Earth has just as much to be explored as any other planet.

Phlox treats humanity just as Captain Kirk might treat an alien species he’s coming across for the first time - he’s delighted by the idiosyncrasies and quirks of our species, and often takes note of things that we might otherwise consider to be normal behavior. In the episode “Stigma”, when one of Phlox’s wives, Feezal, comes aboard and takes a romantic interest in Commander Tucker, Phlox has no objection because it’s perfectly normal in Denobulan culture.

Of course, we as the human audience know that polyamory isn’t considered a “normal” relationship on Earth, but Enterprise reminds us that Phlox, Tucker, and Archer populate a universe where human culture is not the end-all-be-all, nor is it deemed “normal” by other species. Feezal and Phlox are both amused by how flustered Tucker is about the prospect of having multiple romantic partners, because to them, it’s a unique quirk of an alien culture that goes against what they know as normal. This dynamic is a complete subversion of how Star Trek usually presents alien cultures — instead of Tucker laughing at Phlox and Feezal, it’s the two of them who find his odd human characteristics to be so intriguing.

Although Phlox’s introduction frames his fascination with human culture and his time spent on Earth as something lighthearted — his fondness for egg drop soup, for example — things can also turn sour very quickly. Phlox is curious by nature, and tends to view humans optimistically, but he isn’t always extended the same kindness, and the unfortunate human trait of Xenophobia is put on full display in the episode “Home.”