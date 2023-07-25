Published Aug 3, 2012
Enterprise D Keychain Warping Your Way from QMx
The keys to the Enterprise can be yours… Hmmm, scratch that. Your keys can be on the Enterprise. That’s better, but not quite right. Here’s what we’re trying to say: your keys can dangle from this screen-accurate Star Trek Enterprise D Replica Keychain coming soon from QMx. Made from zinc-steel alloy with a pewter finish, the Star Trek Enterprise D Replica Keychain will sell for $11.95 when it becomes available this fall.
Click HERE to join the waiting list to pre-order it and keep any eye on StarTrek.com for details about new products from QMx and the keychain’s on-sale date.