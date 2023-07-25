Enter A Trek T-shirt Design Contest!

The contest will start today and run through August 6, 2013. WeLoveFine will select 7 winners. The Grand Prize winner will receive up to $2,500, while two winners of the Guest Judge’s Pick Prizes will receive $400. StarTrek.com’s pick will receive $400 AND the design will be available exclusively at the StarTrek.com Shop! Three runner up’s will receive $150. Also, all winning designs will be put into consideration for printing.

Click HERE to enter the contest. Each applicant may submit up to five entries. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about the winning submissions, which will be announced September 24, 2013.