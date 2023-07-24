Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Catharsis of Baseball

There were times when watching our heroes try to win a war almost felt hopeless, and heading into DS9’s seventh and final season, the show wasn’t always the most uplifting thing on the air. This made “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” such an incredible, refreshing, and perfectly-placed surprise of an episode.

By the time Season 7 rolls around, Starfleet is up to its elbows in a long, grueling war with a seemingly insurmountable foe, and the crew of Deep Space 9 (and the audience) are finding themselves weary as they try to navigate the harrows of war. So, imagine the surprise when you tune in for the seventh season's fourth episode of Deep Space Nine, expecting another development in the gritty war drama you’ve gotten used to, and you’re suddenly greeted with... Captain Sisko and the rest of the crew having a baseball game against the Vulcans in a holosuite?

When you look at the episode descriptions for the entirety of Season 7, “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” (alongside “Badda-Bing, Badda-Bang”) sticks out like a sore thumb. It has nothing to do whatsoever with the Dominion War and the serialized plot the show has been leading up to all these years. Instead, “Take Me Out to the Holosuite” acts as a sort of tonal palette-cleanser for both the characters and the audience — giving everyone a chance to relax, take a deep breath, and really remember not only how much fun Star Trek can be, but how spectacularly written the crew of Deep Space 9 is.