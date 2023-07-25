David Livingston On Directing Star Trek Episodes, Part 1

There are prolific Star Trek directors, and then there’s David Livingston. Livingston – who started out on The Next Generation as a unit production manager and worked his way up the ranks to director – called the shots on 62 hours of Star Trek television and directed episodes of all four post-TOS Trek adventures. By the time he shouted “Cut” for the last time, Livingston had helmed two episodes of TNG, 17 episodes of Deep Space Nine, 28 episodes of Voyager and 15 episodes of Enterprise. Along the way, he received story credit for the DS9 hour “The Nagus” and, infamously, it turns out, had a lionfish named after him. Yes, Livingston the lionfish, as seen in Picard’s ready room, is a tip of the cap/a flip of the bird, to the subject of our latest StarTrek.com interview subject.

Over the course of an hour, Livingston spoke candidly about his nearly 20-year tour of duty in the Star Trek universe. Other topics of interest addressed include his upcoming appearance at Creation Entertainment’s Official Star Trek Convention, to be held in Las Vegas next month, and what he’s doing to earn a living these days. Below is part one of our extensive interview, and check back tomorrow for part two.

Put Star Trek in the context of your career for us. Was it your most important job? Was it your favorite? Or was it one job among many and it just happens to be the one people are still interested in hearing about 25 years later?

Livingston: It’s certainly the most important job and also the longest-lasting. I did a lot of jobs on Star Trek. So it wasn’t as if it was just one job, but directing was my favorite of the jobs. I started off as the production manager on “Encounter at Farpoint,” and I was actually going to leave the show at Christmas, around halfway through the first season because I didn’t want to do episodic television. The grind of being a production manager is just not something I ever liked. I did it a lot, but I never liked it.

You actually told them you were leaving, them being Rick Berman and Robert Justman, right?

Livingston: That’s right. Rick and Bob called me in and said that Bob is leaving the show because he just wanted to get it up on its feet, that he’d done what he wanted to do for the show and now was going to go take it easy. Rick said there’s part of Bob’s job open, a line producer kind of job, and they offered me that position as line producer. I didn’t have to be the production manager anymore, which was fine and dandy with me. A lot of times on series, the line producer is also the unit production manager, but they made it clear to me that that was not a requirement. So I said, “OK, you’ve got a deal.” So I was making more money and had less work to do. That’s always a good thing.

You did that for about four years, at which point you noticed several members of the cast and crew throwing their hats into the rings as DITs – directors in training. And, soon enough, it was Berman who asked you if you wanted to direct. Had you always wanted to direct?

Livingston: It was something I’d wanted to do forever. I’d gone to film school and wanted to be a director, but it was something I was always professionally really fearful of. But Rick offered it to me and I said “Sure.” I actually went into therapy to try and deal with my fears and anxieties about doing it. I took classes through the Director’s Guild. I did scene study and talked to the (TNG) editors and other directors. I went to the set to see what other people were doing and sat in with the editors. I went to our DIT school and finally Rick gave me an opportunity to direct.

Your first episode was “The Mind’s Eye.” What went through your mind as you read through the script? And what was the takeaway from having directed that particular show?