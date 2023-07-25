Creation's Nashville Convention, Day 2 Recap

Sunday, June 10, 2012 brought day two of Creation Entertainment's Official Star Trek Convention to Nashville, Tennessee, at the beautiful (and enormous) Gaylord Opryland Hotel. The day promised -- and delivered -- a host of legendary guests from various incarnations of Trek, including a continuation of the celebration for the 25th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Creation will continue the celebration on an even more massive scale at their Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas, coming on August 9-12 to the Rio Hotel; StarTrek.com will provide complete coverage, and for more information go to creationent.com.

First off for the day was Richard Arnold, returning for the second half of his exclusive presentation on the production of TNG. As longtime assistant to Gene Roddenberry, Richard was on hand for the entire historic process and took a host of historic behind-the-scenes photos which he shared with the audience. Some of the behind-the-scenes looks included makeup wizard Michael Westmore working on the cast, Brent Spiner mugging for the cameras in serious prank shots, crews at work around various Los Angeles and surrounding area locations, Paramount back lot shenanigans, and on-set work in progress. Whoopi Goldberg was a beloved personality on the set, and one day with Wil Wheaton she messed up a line and cursed! As Wil was a minor, profanity was frowned upon, particularly by Wil's teachers.

Several shots of director Cliff Bole (one of TNG's most prolific directors) showed how vigorous the process was for everyone, as there were frequently 18-hour days of production. The great James Doohan was on set to film an episode and was afforded the royal treatment by the cast. Leonard Nimoy's son Adam was seen directing several episodes. Patrick Stewart directed some episodes and was considered very diligent in his preparation for the shoots. Dr. Mae Jamison, our first African American woman astronaut, visited the set (Dr. Jameson was inspired to join NASA by watching Nichelle Nichols on The Original Series), as did Dr. Stephen Hawking, who was a real cut-up, joking with the entire cast. He remains the only person to play himself on any incarnation of Star Trek. One funny shot involved Patrick Stewart buddying it up with a fleet of Borg. Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn and LeVar Burton also directed episodes and were similarly given high reviews for the quality and preparation of their work.

Following Richard, Creation co- CEO Adam Malin (who was the show host) launched into a hysterical segment of Creation's famous Stump the Experts Trivia Competition. Three experts, fans selected from the audience at random, matched wits with the audience on questions that were frequently funny and bordered on highly obscure. Questions were punctuated by funny sounds cues courtesy of the great Carl Stalling, composer/ orchestrator for Looney Tunes.