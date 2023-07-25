Creating Trip Tucker's Flight Jacket

Connor Trinneer's portrayal of Charles "Trip" Tucker III drew from the best aspects of Dr. McCoy and Mr. Scott, and created a new and fresh character from those archetypes. Trip is a perfect sounding board for Captain Archer, and is just as adept at looking after his friends as he is the Enterprise.

When friends and colleagues of ANOVOS asked if we'd ever consider offering our Enterprise Flight Jacket in other department colors, Trip was always the first character that leapt to mind. It wasn't enough to simply change the color of the department stripe from Command gold to Operations red. We also had to ask ourselves, "What would Trip's personal flight jacket look like?" And, as fans ourselves, we knew instantly.