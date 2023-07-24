The Honor of Painting Nichelle Nichols

This week, StarTrek.com honors the late, pioneering Nichelle Nichols by reflecting on not only Nichelle’s legacy but also that of the character she portrayed — Uhura.

Robin Damore isn’t a devoted Star Trek fan. In fact, the artist from Portland, Oregon, is better known for her oil portraits and an annual Santa Claus painting. And it wasn’t even painting that connected her to Star Trek — it was a photo assignment a dozen years ago for a 2004 book by Katherine Martin called Those Who Dare: Real People, Real Courage and What We Learn from Them.

One of the subjects in that book was Nichelle Nichols; Damore's photos accompanies a chapter about the remarkable life of the woman who portrayed Lt. Uhura. Photographer (and then-budding portrait artist) Damore was so taken with Nichols that she decided to do a painting based on a photo from that session.

“I was hired to go to L.A. to shoot Nichelle Nichols,” Damore recalls. “I didn’t really know who she was. I went to her house and waited while she got ready, and then she appeared. She comes down looking like a goddess. I shot a bunch of pictures of her outside. We had a ball. We really hit it off together.”