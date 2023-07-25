Published Dec 19, 2013
Check Out New Enterprise Products Now In Star Trek Shop
Check Out New Enterprise Products Now In Star Trek Shop
We've told you about cool and exclusive Deep Space Nine and Voyager products available in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com. And today, we’ve got a few Enterprise items to highlight. First up is a sleek tee-shirt that features a view of the Enterprise NX-01 and the words "NEPTUNE AND BACK IN SIX MINUTES." It costs $24.95.
Also available is a wide array of Star Trek: Enterprise logo items, including a zip hoodie, black tee-shirts in versions for men and women, mugs, tote bags and iPad cases.
Click HERE to check out the Enterprise page in the Star Trek Shop for the products mentioned above and more.