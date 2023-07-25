Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Dec 19, 2013

    Check Out New Enterprise Products Now In Star Trek Shop

    Check Out New Enterprise Products Now In Star Trek Shop

    We've told you about cool and exclusive Deep Space Nine and Voyager products available in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com. And today, we’ve got a few Enterprise items to highlight. First up is a sleek tee-shirt that features a view of the Enterprise NX-01 and the words "NEPTUNE AND BACK IN SIX MINUTES." It costs $24.95.

    Also available is a wide array of Star Trek: Enterprise logo items, including a zip hoodie, black tee-shirts in versions for men and women, mugs, tote bags and iPad cases.

    Click HERE to check out the Enterprise page in the Star Trek Shop for the products mentioned above and more.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top