    Star Trek: Enterprise

    Published Sep 9, 2014

    Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The USS Mughi (NCC-2260)

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    When the USS Balmung required resupplying, that task fell to the USS Mughi (NCC-2260), a Federation cargo ship that served Starfleet from the late 23rd century to the 2360s. At least two shuttlecraft (one from the Balmung) and several workbees joined the Mughi in its reprovisioning of the Balmung.

    StarTrek.com's look at the USS Mughi (NCC-2260) continues our ongoing celebration of the Ships of the Line, which will carry on from now until the end of the year. The latest in the bestselling Ships of the Line calendar series is available now; visit www.Amazon.com to purchase the 2015 Ships of the Line calendar.

