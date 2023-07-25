Published Sep 9, 2014
Celebrating The Ships of The Line: The USS Mughi (NCC-2260)
When the USS Balmung required resupplying, that task fell to the USS Mughi (NCC-2260), a Federation cargo ship that served Starfleet from the late 23rd century to the 2360s. At least two shuttlecraft (one from the Balmung) and several workbees joined the Mughi in its reprovisioning of the Balmung.
