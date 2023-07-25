Celebrating The Ships of The Line: NCC-1000

So, in what show or movie did she appear? None, actually. The NCC-1000 appeared once -- and only once -- and she did so in the Ships of the Line calendar in 2006. Rendered by the artist Meni, the NCC-1000 was accompanied by the words "Starfleet Proving Grounds" in that calender. The same image also turned up in the Ships of the Line hardcover book released in late 2006, and was included in the Star Trek: Enterprise section of the book. According to the text by Mike Okuda, it was a major step up from the NX-class. She likely served from the first days of the Federation (late 22nd century) until the Constitution-class entered services in the early 23rd century.

