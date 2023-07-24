Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jul 6, 2022

    Celebrate the Summer of Sweet Revenge With These Star Trek Episodes, Part Two

    Continue your marathon with these sweet episodes!

    By Jordan Hoffman
    Several images from episodes across the universe are arranged in a collage.

    StarTrek.com

    After you've finished our first episode list celebrating the Summer of Sweet Revenge, we've got another list for those who are interested in more tales of sweet revenge from across the Star Trek universe! Read on, and let us know your favorite episode @StarTrek on social media.

    Star Trek: The Original Series: "Court Martial" (Season One, Episode Twenty)

    Captain Kirk, wearing his dress uniform, stands at attention.

    StarTrek.com

    Kirk battles his most menacing foe yet: lawyers! The Captain’s good name is almost destroyed after an accident, but maybe it was all a ploy set in motion by a frenemy holding a decades-long grudge?

    Star Trek: The Original Series: "Obsession" (Season Two, Episode Thirteen)

    Mr. Spock arches an eyebrow on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

    StarTrek.com

    The Enterprise has gas. A killer cloud-like entity with a sickly sweet odor, which has plagued Kirk since his days on the U.S.S. Farragut, is back and here to prove that even the noblest of us can fall prey to vengeance.

    Star Trek: The Next Generation: "The Survivors" (Season Three, Episode Three)

    Captain Picard and Will Riker stare at the Enterprise-D's viewscreen.

    StarTrek.com

    Peaceful human botanists living quietly in isolation? Or a hyper-intelligent being with extraordinary powers that tragedy has triggered to commit an act of genocidal vengeance? Why not both?

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Duet" (Season One, Episode Nineteen)

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    StarTrek.com

    A Cardassian war criminal is on trial. As Major Kira — and Bajor — try to renew themselves after their Occupation trauma, it becomes a flashpoint of vengeance.

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Trials and Tribble-ations" (Season Five, Episode Six)

    Quark looks unhappy as a tribble rests on his head.

    StarTrek.com

    We’re back in time thanks to Arne Darvin, who has spent decades stewing over his capture and subsequent loss of Quadrotriticale. It leads to a bar fight, the crew in TOS uniforms, and the revelatory discovery of who hurled a tribble at Captain Kirk’s head.

    Star Trek: Enterprise: "Judgement" (Season Two, Episode Nineteen)

    Captain Archer is put on trial by Klingons.

    StarTrek.com

    Captain Archer finds himself caught in a web of festering Klingon grievances. Painstiks and spark-shooting spherical Klingon gavels are involved.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks: "Crisis Point" (Season One, Episode Nine)

    Mariner, dressed as the evil Vindicta, plots to get revenge on Holo-Captain Freeman.

    StarTrek.com

    Mariner works through her issues with Captain Freeman in an epic, vengeful cinematic extravaganza: The Rise of Vindicta! It has a nice font.

    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

    StarTrek.com

    Fear of the future almost leads to war,  thanks to dunderheaded politicians stoking the furnace of revenge instead of working toward understanding.

    Jordan Hoffman (he/him) is an entertainment writer in New York City, whose work can currently be read at Vanity Fair, Decider, and The AV Club, and is the current chair of the New York Film Critics Circle. He is the co-author of The Star Trek Book of Friendship and has moderated Star Trek panels in New York, London, Las Vegas, Chicago, Germany, and at sea.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively in the United States and Latin America on Paramount+, on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India and more, and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

    Get Updates By Email

