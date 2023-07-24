Published Jul 6, 2022
Celebrate the Summer of Sweet Revenge With These Star Trek Episodes, Part Two
Continue your marathon with these sweet episodes!
After you've finished our first episode list celebrating the Summer of Sweet Revenge, we've got another list for those who are interested in more tales of sweet revenge from across the Star Trek universe! Read on, and let us know your favorite episode @StarTrek on social media.
Star Trek: The Original Series: "Court Martial" (Season One, Episode Twenty)
Kirk battles his most menacing foe yet: lawyers! The Captain’s good name is almost destroyed after an accident, but maybe it was all a ploy set in motion by a frenemy holding a decades-long grudge?
Star Trek: The Original Series: "Obsession" (Season Two, Episode Thirteen)
The Enterprise has gas. A killer cloud-like entity with a sickly sweet odor, which has plagued Kirk since his days on the U.S.S. Farragut, is back and here to prove that even the noblest of us can fall prey to vengeance.
Star Trek: The Next Generation: "The Survivors" (Season Three, Episode Three)
Peaceful human botanists living quietly in isolation? Or a hyper-intelligent being with extraordinary powers that tragedy has triggered to commit an act of genocidal vengeance? Why not both?
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Duet" (Season One, Episode Nineteen)
A Cardassian war criminal is on trial. As Major Kira — and Bajor — try to renew themselves after their Occupation trauma, it becomes a flashpoint of vengeance.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: "Trials and Tribble-ations" (Season Five, Episode Six)
We’re back in time thanks to Arne Darvin, who has spent decades stewing over his capture and subsequent loss of Quadrotriticale. It leads to a bar fight, the crew in TOS uniforms, and the revelatory discovery of who hurled a tribble at Captain Kirk’s head.
Star Trek: Enterprise: "Judgement" (Season Two, Episode Nineteen)
Captain Archer finds himself caught in a web of festering Klingon grievances. Painstiks and spark-shooting spherical Klingon gavels are involved.
Star Trek: Lower Decks: "Crisis Point" (Season One, Episode Nine)
Mariner works through her issues with Captain Freeman in an epic, vengeful cinematic extravaganza: The Rise of Vindicta! It has a nice font.
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Fear of the future almost leads to war, thanks to dunderheaded politicians stoking the furnace of revenge instead of working toward understanding.
Jordan Hoffman (he/him) is an entertainment writer in New York City, whose work can currently be read at Vanity Fair, Decider, and The AV Club, and is the current chair of the New York Film Critics Circle. He is the co-author of The Star Trek Book of Friendship and has moderated Star Trek panels in New York, London, Las Vegas, Chicago, Germany, and at sea.
