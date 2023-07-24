Published Jun 3, 2022
Celebrate the Summer of Sweet Revenge with these Star Trek Episodes, Part One
Get a taste of sweet revenge with these episodes
Revenge. The pursuit of it will keep you warm at night, which is helpful if you’ve been marooned in a barren wasteland for 15 years by a so-called benevolent United Federation of Planets. Since proper vengeance sometimes takes time, Star Trek is here to help. Behold: the first of three lists of episodes from across the Star Trek universe that prove that holding a grudge and administering a comeuppance can be the sweetest thing in any timeline.
A cocktail party in space sets the groundwork for long-delayed justice. “Is that a Shakespearean actor I see before me?” Captain Kirk wonders, or is it Kodos the Executioner, whose vile acts demand retribution.
Data discovers his lost android sibling, Lore, which is not the family reunion you might expect. One Crystalline Entity and explosion of long-gestating wrath later, the Enterprise’s very survival is at stake.
An abandoned Borg drone presents itself as the opportunity to take revenge for the Battle of Wolf 359 and so much untold misery. Will the ends justify the means for Captain Picard?
Jadzia Dax is reminded of a pledge Curzon Dax made with Klingons Kor, Kang, and Koloth help them take vengeance against a space pirate who killed their firstborn children.
Relive Voyager’s launch through Seven of Nine’s eyes, brought to the past from the future (huh?) to try and save the timestream. It turns out festering wrath and explosive vengeance has inspired a time-quaking act of sabotage that hopefully can be stopped in time. Or, uh, in times.
An Earth freighter ship and Nausicaan pirates come close to letting personal grudges spill out into a greater conflict—a great look at the early missteps of Earth’s pre-Federation exploratory years.
Harry Mudd is out of prison and ready to take revenge against Captain Lorca. Riding a space whale (!) he’s triggered a time loop to ensure he gets it right. Circular logic and a great Fugees track ensue.
Billups’s mother, a meddling Queen, is so angry that he has chosen a life in Starfleet she almost gets him to lose his virginity. (It’s complicated.) Also, an angry computer who sounds a lot like Jeffrey Combs stirs up feelings of resentment and a drive for revenge between Boimler and Mariner.
The Patron Saint of Vengeance, Khan Noonien Singh, trapped on a barren planet for fifteen years dreaming of comeuppance. Come revel in his wrath…and pectoral muscles!
Star Trek (2009)
When Spock fails to prevent Romulus’s destruction (he’s only one Vulcan, what do you expect!?) Nero rips a hole in spacetime to make sure his act of vengeance has lasting effects.
Watch these and other episodes and movies of sweet revenge on Paramount+. Share your favorite Star Trek moments with us on social using #WrathOfPKhan!
Jordan Hoffman (he/him) is an entertainment writer in New York City, whose work can currently be read at Vanity Fair, Decider, and The AV Club, and is the current chair of the New York Film Critics Circle. He is the co-author of The Star Trek Book of Friendship and has moderated Star Trek panels in New York, London, Las Vegas, Chicago, Germany, and at sea.
